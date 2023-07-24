Ballarat schools have enjoyed a successful Victorian All School Cross Country Championships, with Loreto College among the big winners at Bundoora.
In all, more than 30 athletes from the Ballarat Regional Athletics Centre took part in the school championships, with Loreto walking away with a silver in the women's under-18s and three bronze medals in the women's under-16, 17s and 20s.
Ballarat Grammar also took home a silver in the teams events in the women's under-20s.
Individually, Ballarat Grammar's Paige Tuddenham started the event off with a fifth placing in the women's under-14 event finishing the 3km course in 10 minutes 58 seconds.
Rose Ashman from Ballarat Clarendon College then was fourth in the women's under-16 event finishing in 14:01 minutes over the 4km course.
In the boys it was St Patrick's College's Mitchell Korosec was eighth in the men's under-15s finishing the 4km event in 12 minutes and 45 seconds.
Meanwhile, the sixth round of XCR cross country series, the country championships, Angela Williams continued her dominant season with victory in the over 50s category over 10km.
Competing against open age opponents, Wiliiams' time of 39 minutes and 58 seconds saw her finish 33rd overall and first for over 50s. Alison Fidler finished in 43 minutes 30 seconds for 64th overall and third in the over 50s category.
Also in the open event, Eliza Lepair finished sixth overall in the race, in a time of 36 minutes and 51 seconds.
In the Men, Matthew Catterson was the fastest Ballarat athlete finishing the 10km course in 32 minutes and 10 seconds with Ben Stevens and Ben Ludbrook not far behind.
The under-20 men saw both Josh Johnston and Ben Mornane finish inside the top 11 for the event.
In the team results, the women's 40+ was first overall thanks to the efforts Williams, Fidler and Michelle Hawkes, who finished the course in 44 minutes and 13 seconds.
The open Women team finished eighth overall, while the open men's finished fifth. The men's division 4 side finished with the best overall team's placing in third position.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.