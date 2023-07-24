The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime
Court

Ballarat man faces court after performing burn-out at Ballarat Showgrounds

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 25 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A burn-out out the front of a car show charity event at the Ballarat Showgrounds has cost a man $900.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.