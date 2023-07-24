A burn-out out the front of a car show charity event at the Ballarat Showgrounds has cost a man $900.
Andrew Doherty, 32, who represented himself, pleaded guilty to driving a vehicle carelessly at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, following an incident on April 1.
The court heard Doherty had intentionally spun the wheels of his 1968 Ford Falcon XT whilst leaving a charity event at the Ballarat Showgrounds, turning onto Howitt Street.
Footage of the burn-out, which happened at about 4pm during the day, was taken and posted on TikTok.
The TikTok video and other information was later given to the police by an anonymous informant.
Doherty was interviewed by police at his home on the morning of April 3, and made full admissions to the offending.
He told police he knew doing the burn-out was "stupid" and that he had put the people attending the event in danger.
Doherty's car was impounded for a month.
The court heard he had several relevant prior convictions, but that there was a gap in his offending history since 2014.
"In your late teens and early twenties you had some interesting times with motor cars it seems," Magistrate Mark Stratmann said.
Doherty told the court he had since cleaned-up his act, and that the offending in April was a lapse in judgement.
Magistrate Stratmann said he would fine Dohery, but not suspend his licence, as he needed to travel for work.
"With great respect, I think you are a bit too old to be doing that," the magistrate said.
"If you want to, go and do it on a race track."
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.