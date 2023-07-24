A Ballarat man was given bail after allegedly breaking into a Bacchus Marsh home and fighting one of the occupants at the entrance.
Christopher Condon appeared from the dock at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Monday, facing charges of assault, criminal damage and aggravated burglary.
It comes after an alleged incident on the morning of July 21, where police say Condon entered a Bacchus Marsh residence through an unlocked front door.
Condon and a man living at the address allegedly got into a scuffle which saw the man suffer a laceration to the head and a swollen lip.
Police allege the man then pushed Condon out of the premises, after which he ran and hopped into a white Mazda parked nearby.
When police were called to the scene, they pulled over the Mazda nearby, and saw Condon in the passenger seat, with a woman as driver.
Condon and the complainant knew each other, and it was believed the alleged incident began over a dispute involving the woman found driving the car.
Condon was arrested and taken to the Bacchus Marsh police station afterwards.
The court heard Condon had been on bail at the time of the alleged offending, for another incident on June 3 where Condon allegedly punched a woman known to him and threatened to kill her and other family members by burning their house down.
Condon's lawyer told the court he had been regarded suitable for the court integrated services program, and had stable accommodation in Ballarat upon release.
He was granted bail, to reappear at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on August 3.
IN OTHER NEWS:
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.