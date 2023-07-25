ART class served up an iconic spread for pupils to get a taste of with a little of the region's history on the side.
In a step-by-step class, about 60 pupils got creating with Vegemite after learning the story of resilience and determination from spread's founder Cyril Callister, who grew up in a country town just like them, Chute near Beaufort.
Navarre Primary School, which boasts eight pupils, hosted children from its sister schools Trawalla, Amphitheatre, Moonambell, Natte Yallock and Landsborough for the special class.
Beaufort artist Angela Gerrard developed the painting program to help pupils best explore this salty paste.
"Vegemite is a surprisingly adaptable medium," Ms Gerrard said. "Used thick it behaves like an impasto paint and works well with a palette knife; watered down it can be used for watercolour wash effects."
The program follows in the brush strokes of Beaufort Secondary College students whose Vegemite artwork, depicting historic landmarks about their town, went on exhibition in the Cyril Callister Museum in June.
Jamie Callister, the grandson of Cyril, visited the school for the session as part of his work to celebrate Vegemite's centenary and to share his grandfather's story.
Mr Callister has been passionate about inspiring pupils and encouraging them to share ownership of the story that began in their region.
The Cyril Callister Museum is open at servo@23 in Beaufort on Wednesdays to Saturdays, 10am-2pm with details and inspiration on how to paint and help "put a rose in every cheek".
