The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Police seek clues to stolen Wendouree boat and contents

Gabrielle Hodson
By Gabrielle Hodson
Updated July 25 2023 - 7:26am, first published 7:25am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The Haines Hunter boat was taken from Creswick Road Wendouree. Picture supplied by Victoria Police.
The Haines Hunter boat was taken from Creswick Road Wendouree. Picture supplied by Victoria Police.

Detectives are seeking information about a boat and trailer stolen during a burglary in Creswick Road Wendouree.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Gabrielle Hodson

Gabrielle Hodson

Senior Journalist

'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.