Detectives are seeking information about a boat and trailer stolen during a burglary in Creswick Road Wendouree.
Police said thieves broke into a work shed after smashing the rear lock, sometime between 4pm on Wednesday 28 June and 7am the next day.
Officers said the victim's blue and white boat, which contained more than $20,000 worth of fishing gear, was stolen from inside the shed along with several power tools.
The boat is a turquoise Haines Hunter 565L model with the registration UE680 - while its engine is a Mercury 225 with the engine number 28593162.
The boat trailer is a Savage AS6013 with the registration plate Y65193.
Anyone who witnessed the incident, has dashcam/CCTV footage or information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000 or make a report online at www.crimestoppersvic.com.au
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
