Police are investigating the cause of a pre-dawn car fire in Lake Wendouree.
The alarm was raised at 2.54am Tuesday with firefighters finding the engine bay of the Ford Focus fully alight outside a home in Fore Street.
Fire Rescue Victoria said two crews from Ballarat City (fire station 67) arrived within three minutes of the call.
Ballarat police were already at the scene.
The blaze was confined to the bonnet and engine bay, and was under control within five minutes.
Two firefighters had to put on breathing gear, but FRV said there was no requirement to issue a community smoke alert.
At dawn, no police tape was seen on the car - which still had a rear number plate intact.
Conditions at the time were dry and cool (7 degrees).
No one was injured.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
