More than three subdivision planning permits a week are approved each year in Ballarat, a number which is holding steady despite the city's rapid growth.
Subdivisions maximise a single block of land and utilise the land available in built up areas, but infill builds can be controversial.
The City of Ballarat reported a steady flow of approved subdivision applications since 2021.
Director for development and growth, Natalie Robertson said a variety pass through council.
"The City of Ballarat approved 178 planning permits for subdivision in 2021/22 and approved 177 planning permits for subdivision in 2022/23," she said.
"The approvals range from two-lot subdivisions through to substantial multi-lot developments."
One subdivision which ended up going to the Victorian Civil and Administrative Tribunal was in Wendouree for five two-storey townhouses. Objections over amenity, specifically privacy and size were overturned.
Other smaller subdivisions include Ascot Street South in Ballarat Central, with two lots behind an existing home up for sale, or one of two townhouses on St Paul's Way Ballarat Central with a price tag of just under $620,000.
Expressions of interest were open for a Sebastopol development which will have 22 townhouses across 5787 square metres.
The townhouses will be built across two stages, with a choice of either two or three-bedroom homes.
Already on 78-86 Birdwood Avenue is a residential property which will be knocked down for the townhouses, according to plans.
Earlier in 2023, there was a Sturt Street development proposal submitted to City of Ballarat council. The documents proposed two apartments to be built behind existing commercial and office spaces on 602-604 Sturt Street.
Other examples of applications for subdivisions include Gregory Street in Lake Wendouree, Scott Parade in Brown Hill and Armstrong Street North in Ballarat North.
Infill projects for the CBD and suburbs is intended to support population growth.
Infill involves redeveloping established urban areas, like selling a large block of land and gaining a subdivision planning permit.
In the Ballarat Planning Scheme, amended in 2016, to support housing, infill was highlighted as a means of making more land available for a growing population.
In the urban growth clause, it states 'most of this increased population is planned to be accommodated through infill in established areas, convenience living close to public transport, urban renewal precincts, and in properly planned greenfield growth areas such as Ballarat West'.
The objective of allowing infill as a part of planning Ballarat was to support a pattern of growth which reinforces the '10-Minute City'.
A 10-minute city is a planning concept aiming to have people be able to meet most of their everyday needs within an 10-minute walk, cycle, or public transport trip of their home.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
