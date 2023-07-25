A two-month hunt for golden tickets wrapped in chocolate, in true Charlie and the Chocolate Factory style, will heighten excitement levels for photography lovers.
As part of the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, 10 golden tickets will be hidden in Lucky and James chocolates available from the Festival Hub.
The prizes might not be quite as big as winning your own chocolate factory, but lucky finders can win prizes including luxury overnight stays, cameras and more.
Even if there's no golden ticket, the chocolate bars will have limited edition wrapping featuring photographs from selected participating artists in the festival - a miniature artwork that people can take home as a memento of their BIFB visit.
Lucky and James founder Jade Davidson said it was "very exciting for me and my little business" to collaborate with the biennale, and she was preparing to ramp up her chocolate production in her Mount Clear kitchen before the festival begins on August 26.
"The golden ticket is everybody's dream and that's part of the reason why, when I started my brand, that I used gold foil - so people have their own little moment when they open their chocolate," Ms Davidson said.
"The golden ticket will create excitement and enthusiasm around the biennale and the labels themselves will have photos on them so it's a way for people to take a bit of the BIFB home with them."
She established Lucky and James in November 2020 but has been working in chocolate for nearly 20 years.
"I've been sold throughout Ballarat but more recently in the last 12 months I've been selling to other regional areas in Victoria and NSW because there's such an appreciation of local small handmade products in regional areas ... but in Melbourne there's so much competition.
"This will be great for people in Melbourne to be able to try my chocolate."
Ballarat International Foto Biennale chief executive Vanessa Gerrans said the Lucky and James milk chocolate, dark chocolate and chocolate honeycomb bars would be available at the BIFB Festival Hub at the Ballarat Mining Exchange.
"One of the inspirations was to find creative industry business opportunities and a different way to showcase the photography of the artists, and the other was a fun, celebratory way to celebrate the 10th edition of the BIFB," she said.
Prizes include Ballarat escapes, Polaroid cameras, limited edition prints and yellow flower bouquets.
Highlights of the 2023 BIFB include the marquee Platon - People Power exhibition at the Art Gallery of Ballarat featuring 120 portraits of change-makers around the world, Instant Warhol featuring Polaroids from art icon Andy Warhol, and a nine metre Golden Monkey on the National Centre for Photography as part of artworks highlighting conservation from Lisa Roet.
"It's something to munch on while walking the streets and looking at the photos ... and keep energy levels up," she said.
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale runs from August 26 to October 22.
