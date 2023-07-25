A one versus two clash is always a highlight of any home-and-away season, but when you're a month out from finals and two unbeaten sides get together, it's a fair to call it a blockbuster.
This weekend is one of those rare occurrences when two unbeaten sides meet late in the season when Learmonth plays host to Daylesford in the A Grade of the Central Highlands Netball League.
The Lakers, the consummate professionals who are seemingly always near the top, versus the new kids on the block, the Bulldogs, in just their second year back at the top level.
There's plenty to gain for both sides, but at the end of the day, the biggest gain for whoever wins might just be the psychological advantage leading into the finals, with the pair likely to meet again at some point in September.
Speaking to The Courier this week, both clubs said they would approach this match at full tilt, but agreed that they will also use the opportunity to learn about what makes the other tick, should they meet come finals time.
Learmonth coach Jordan O'Keefe said the opportunity to test itself against a genuine title challenger late in the season could not be underestimated.
"We'll go full on, which we try to do every week," he said. "At the start of the year, when you're unsure of how you'll go, you might keep your cards close to your chest a bit.
"But once you've played a number of games, people know what's working for you, I don't see a point in holding anything back when the variables are so different in finals anyway.
"For us, it's about going out hard every week and I think that's what you can see from our results that's what we've been doing."
Last round everything clicked for Learmonth, scoring more than 100 goals and keeping a competitive opposition in Ballan to just 15.
"Nothing went wrong and I actually thought Ballan actually did play well, they didn't do anything wrong either, I just put it down to everything being right for us," O'Keefe said. "That was never the intention for that game, that was never on the radar, but it became increasingly clear early in the first quarter we were playing exceptionally well."
While Learmonth have been putting on almost cricket scores by the week, for Daylesford it's been a bit more circumspect with the team generally just doing enough to get the points,
Bulldogs coach Carly Post admitted she was still tinkering with best line-ups most weeks, but was thrilled her team was in the position it was.
Post said this would be her team's big test, but it was one she was excited about to see where her team sits.
"Learmonth have shown all year that they are the benchmark and they are putting up some really impressive performances," she said.
"I've got such a respect for Jordan and Learmonth in that they've been there for so long. We haven't been posting the scores that Learmonth has. For us it hasn't been about big numbers, at the end of the day we're still a team that's only been together for 13 weeks."
Post said the Bulldogs would continue to ride a wave this year.
"For us, we are already riding on an historic season, to be unbeaten after 13 rounds, it's never happened at Daylesford before, so we're taking each win as a little celebration.
"We're just really looking forward to seeing how we match up on Learmonth."
Putting his league official cap on, he couldn't help but be excited to see Daylesford's rise.
"It's a great turnaround for the club," he said. "The calibre of players they've been able to attract has been fantastic.
"It's nice to see a different face, a different club as well. Anytime you see a struggling club from a league point, it's exciting to see the turnaround.
"You even look at Carngham-Linton in the football, it was the first time they'd ever beaten Springbank. There's been so many great things that have happened in the football and netball space this year.
"From a league's perspective, it's thrilling to be a part of."
