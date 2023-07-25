The Courier
CHNL: Learmonth and Daylesford to square off in battle of unbeaten sides

By Greg Gliddon
July 26 2023 - 8:30am
Learmonth's Shianne Milera and Daylesford's Romy Streat loom as two of the keys to Saturday's blockbuster top-of-the-ladder clash.
A one versus two clash is always a highlight of any home-and-away season, but when you're a month out from finals and two unbeaten sides get together, it's a fair to call it a blockbuster.

