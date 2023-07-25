Ballarat Wildlife Park tiger Kai has celebrated his eighth birthday with some enrichment and "high intensity activities", followed with a well-earned sleep.
Keepers made sure Kai, who has called the wildlife park home for just over a year, got all his favourite treats and activities for his big day.
"He likes all the hands-on stuff," said wildlife park operations manager Jared Mulholland.
"He gets his big barrel in the pool, which he spends hours trying to work out how to get it out - he'll dive under it, try to pull it out and he'll really enjoy that exertion," Mr Mulholland said.
Kai, a half-Sumatran half-Siberian tiger, also had a tree climb, with treats hidden in papier mache balls made by pupils from Haddon Primary School, and a big tiger-stripe birthday cake.
Kai's sister Akasha joined him at Ballarat Wildlife Park about two months ago but have no direct contact.
"When they have a small amount of visual contact they do interact somewhat. There's a lot of chuffing, which is a friendly greeting they make toward each other, but they never have direct contact," Mr Mulholland said.
Both tigers are keen participants in tiger encounters and show a lot of interest in people.
"They are both superstars. They love being out and about in front of people and put on quite a show - they're great ambassadors," he said.
"If they ever have a day they don't want to do (tiger encounters) they can make that decision but they really enjoy human interaction.
"Any time you've got a bucket they will come over and interact."
Mr Mulholland said the pair's ambassadorial qualities were important in helping the conservation of wild tigers.
Saturday is Global Tiger Day, which helps raise awareness about the threats facing wild tigers, which are endangered, and the importance of conservation.
"Global Tiger Day is a great way to recognise wild tigers, their numbers, and the need for conservation efforts and both Kai and Akasha are great ambassadors," he said.
