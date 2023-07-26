The Courier
Home/News/Education
Education

Ballarat secondary students offered more options for VET courses

MS
By Michelle Smith
Updated July 26 2023 - 1:00pm, first published 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Massive growth in vocational training across Ballarat will see secondary school students offered more than 30 VCE-VET programs next year, giving them a head start on post-school work and study.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MS

Michelle Smith

journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.