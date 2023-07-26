Massive growth in vocational training across Ballarat will see secondary school students offered more than 30 VCE-VET programs next year, giving them a head start on post-school work and study.
Highlands LLEN, which coordinates vocational education and training programs across the region, will offer 50 per cent more courses in 2024 than they have this year.
And for the first time there will be one year courses targeted for year 10 students, who want a taste of vocational education but are unsure which course to pursue, and for year 12 students who have already completed a two-year course in years 10 and 11.
Several of the new courses, including Heavy and Light Rail Fundamentals (learning about trains and trams), Enabling Technologies (cybersecurity, robotics and 3D printing) and business courses, target specific areas of job skills shortages in the region and across the state and will allow many students who successfully complete them to walk straight into apprenticeships or jobs.
Highlands LLEN partnerships manager Sheree Chevalier said the Heavy and Light Rail Fundamentals was a request from the state government.
"There's so many jobs going in rail we want to start to train young people to get them ready for that. It's a new program and students have got a pretty strong chance of getting a job in the area once they complete it."
Eight training providers in Ballarat offer the courses ranging from animal care and equine studies to fashion design, construction, music production, automotive, community service, volunteering, dance, engineering, health, hairdressing, hospitality, IT and more.
Business modules will be offered for the first time, with a Certificate III in Business (Medical Administration) offered to help support industry, as well as customer engagement and marketing.
And courses to equip teens with the skills to work in allied health or future pathways in to nursing will also run to help close the skills shortage in trained health staff.
Ms Chevalier said the new Certificate III in Enabling Technology would prepare students for the future, help combat cyber crime and learn about robotics and 3D printing.
"There will be jobs there we don't even know about yet but we are starting to prepare them for all that."
The new one-year courses include marketing, active volunteering, cooking and hospitality, workplace skills, engineering, health support services and outdoor recreation.
There are 630 students from more than 30 schools across the region, including Maryborough, Beaufort, Ararat, Bacchus Marsh and Daylesford, studying VET courses through Highlands LLEN this year, with numbers expected to increase next year as the VCE Vocational Major becomes more embedded in schools.
Students come together at various locations across Ballarat for the classes which run on a Tuesday or Thursday afternoon.
Ms Chevalier said there was renewed interest in vocational training in all areas "after all the isolation of COVID and working from home" and with changes to the VCE to offer the VCE Vocational Major.
"I think there are more students swapping to the VCE - VM which is part of the new reforms, and part of that is they must do a VET subject," she said. "In VCE you can do a VET subject but it's optional ... and putting it all under the VCE banner integrates both systems better for students."
Several VET subjects can be completed as 'scored subjects' that contribute to a student's ATAR.
The addition of new courses and one-year courses for 2024 came from a round-table of training providers, principals, business managers, program teachers, school coordinators and other stakeholders earlier this year who recognised the need for the one-year program.
"We identified some changes and improvements we wanted to work toward in order to engage students in the area and assist them and support them to get qualifications and improve their final years of study," she said.
Other changes, which came from student surveys, include changing the 5pm finish time for some courses to allow students with work, sport and other commitments to study a VET subject.
"In relation to the business programs, a lot of school students can't make it logistically, some students have got part-time jobs and are supporting family, so if they choose VET they could miss out on work so we are trying to offer varying times to support students who are in that boat," Ms Chevalier said.
"We also understand we are dealing with teens and sport, especially for boys, is a big part of their social life and health so we are trying to accommodate that. It will be a slow process over time, to get some programs that finish a bit earlier than 5pm to get to other commitments."
Applications for the 2024 Highlands LLEN VET courses open on July 31 via highlandsllen.org/vet-cluster
