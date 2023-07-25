The Courier would love to to help you share your baby joy with the community.
In 2023, Charlotte and Oliver have been the most popular names of Australian babies born in the past year.
The trends in baby names this year takes inspiration from pop culture, nature, classics and gender neutral options.
The popularity of Archie, Harvey, Margot and Adriana may all stem from pop culture while some vintage names such as Lennox, Vincent and Nora were making a comeback.
The royal family and regal themed shows such as Bridgerton were noted for its potential effect on girls name trends with noble-associated names growing in popularity.
Inspired by nature, names like Willow, Ivy, Daisy, Poppy and Eden remained popular with new parents.
Theodore made its way into the top ten names for boys for the first time, pushing Lucas and Thomas out of the ten most popular names.
The top 100 list of baby boy names is largely made up of names that have remained popular for decades, such as William, Henry, James, Harry, and George.
Short names are more popular for boys. Out of the top 100 names, 86 are made up of only one or two syllables like Jack, Kai and Max.
