A fighter pilot, vintage aircraft models, and Wadawurrung words have been chosen for new street names near the Ballarat airport.
The City of Ballarat plans to name several roads located within the Ballarat Airport precinct. after months of consultation.
According to this month's council agenda, the airport manager, Ballarat Airport Stakeholder Reference Group, Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation, and community feedback were all a part of the naming process.
The eleven proposed names for the roads were then taken to the public for feedback.
All names received overwhelming support, but the two names with the most opposition were Gladys Way and Cheetah Road.
Gladys Way was proposed to be named after Gladys Joyce Mathews, who was enlisted in the Royal Australian Airforce in 1942 and was a part of the '1 Wireless and Gunners School Ballarat'.
The 13 opposing submissions were around the name being a first name and not a surname and being an unknown person.
Gladys was used rather than Mathews to avoid duplication.
Cheetah Road had 10 submissions against the name.
The name Cheetah was selected after an aircraft engine designed by Armstrong Siddeley in 1930.
The concern around naming the road Cheetah was it would be mistaken for the animal.
The other road names include Kittyhawk Close, Winmaling Circuit, Avro Anson Approach, Terminal Place, Karndorr Circuit, Fairbairn Street, Boomerang Road, Timmins Lane and Petch Circuit.
Winmaliing is the Wadawurrung word for 'wind' and Karndorr is the Wadawurrung word for 'track' - both names have been backed by the Wadawurrung Traditional Owners Aboriginal Corporation.
The council will receive the feedback on Wednesday night's council meeting before the name changes are formalised.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
