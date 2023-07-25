Buninyong has hit a dead-end with the Central Highlands Football League in its attempt to overturn a senior match loss to Bungaree.
The CHFL has advised the Bombers that its board of management does not have the authority to change the final result.
However, Buninyong has not yet completely given up its pursuit to have the four-point defeat at the hands of Bungaree reversed.
Buninyong president Wayne Barrenger said the club had decided to get in touch with AFL Victoria Western District and Goldfields region manager Jason Muldoon, asking what other options were available to it.
Barrenger said once they had a reply, the Bombers would be in a position to determine whether to take the matter any further.
Bungaree kicked the last goal in a frenetic finish to take the lead and clinch victory over Buninyong at Bungaree on Saturday.
Buninyong believes the match-winning goal was kicked after the final siren sounded and should not have been allowed.
CHFL manager Diane Ryan said the league had confirmed that its board did not have power to override the rules of the game.
IN OTHER SPORT NEWS
"We have advised the clubs (Buninyong and Bungaree) that the league is unable to take the matter any further and the result stands."
The field umpires' decision to allow the goal was based on the rule that: "the end of a quarter occurs when any field umpire or emergency umpire first hears the siren sounded by the timekeepers to signal the end of a quarter. The field umpire shall acknowledge the siren and bring play to an end by blowing a whistle and holding both arms above their head."
Ryan said the league had received a written request from Buninyong on Sunday, calling for the result to be reviewed and overturned.
She said correspondence was forwarded to all board members, who were in turn advised by CHFL president Doug Hobson they did not have the power to override the umpires' decision.
Barrenger said the club was disappointed with the outcome.
He said Bombers were not laying blame with anyone with regard to what had happened.
Barrenger said Buninyong did not want to do the wrong thing by anyone
"It's not Bungaree's fault, it's not the umpires' fault, but we believe an error has been made.
IN THE NEWS
"We definitely don't have any issues with anyone involved in the game, but we still believe we won the game," he said.
Barrenger said he appreciated the respect shown to the Bombers by Bungaree in difficult circumstances and certainly did not expect the Demons to hand the win to Buninyong.
"They've done nothing wrong. They've been awarded the game. It's out of their control."
Buninyong is keen to have the result reversed to enhance its hopes of playing finals.
The loss leaves the Bombers two wins outside the top eight with four rounds to play.
They face fourth-placed Carngham-Linton on Saturday and then play teams in the bottom five of the ladder.
Bungaree is unbeaten and on top of the ladder.
A loss to Buninyong and tough run to round out the home and away season would mean the Demons still face possibility of dropping out of the top four and losing the double chance in the first week of the finals.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.