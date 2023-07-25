The Courier
Home/News/Health
Health

DonateLife 2023: Ballarat mums share stories to promote organ donation

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
July 26 2023 - 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

THERE was a connection Janeen Sternberg says she can really only describe as spiritual when she met Michelle Skewes.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.