THERE was a connection Janeen Sternberg says she can really only describe as spiritual when she met Michelle Skewes.
They are two mothers whose family lives irreversibly changed in a seeming instant when they found themselves facing life and death with their three-year-old boys.
The experiences, while years apart, has spurred each mother's passion to get more people talking about DonateLife and their wishes for organ and tissue donation in Australia.
Janeen's Brent had been a likely 48 hours from death when he received a life-saving liver from Western Australia. There were extensive complications in the five or six years that followed, but the gift had kept him alive.
Michelle's son Ethan saved lives and helped improve quality of life for others when he died after being clipped by a train.
Both had been vibrant, healthy three-year-olds.
He had been sent home from hospital ill. Janeen was told to bring him back on a Monday a week later if Brent showed no signs of improvement.
By the Friday Janeen said her "mother's intuition" kicked in when Brent's condition deteriorated and fluid started to build up in his feet.
A heavily pregnant Janeen took her son to hospital in Melbourne and within a day he was in a coma.
When Janeen was at home with her four other children, her husband Allan had to receive the news alone - their boy needed a liver transplant and it would be a miracle if one could be found in time.
"It was sad. At that time there was another little boy in ICU [intensive care unit] who didn't make it and his family would bring all his teddies saying they hoped it could help our son," Janeen said. "A liver became available from Western Australia and while he was not out of the woods, that saved his life.
"We always knew Brent would need a second liver transplant. We always said he wore the scar but we wore the mental scar because he was really too young to remember what happened."
Brent's second liver transplant came when he was 19-years-old after eight months on a waiting list.
Again, Brent became sick fast. Brent's skin turned so green that his family had to walk in front of him at the annual Sovereign Hill Christmas market to help prevent people staring at him.
Doctors wanted to make sure they had the perfect liver for Brent to have for life.
That all changed again four years ago when Brent thought he had eaten something not right at a colleague's birthday party. A friend took him to The Austin and he was kept in overnight.
Brent had a bad reaction to tests and treatment and developed sepsis. Antibiotics were not working and doctors realised the vein carrying blood to his liver was damaged - blood could not carry the antibiotics to where they were needed most.
This time is was Janeen by herself at the hospital when doctors took her into a room and gave her the news.
"The surgeon said, 'I'm sorry but we're going to have to do it again,' and I thought 'do what again?'," Janeen said. "...That third transplant was the hardest to swallow because of how well he was doing."
Janeen is championing DonateLife's two sips campaign - encouraging people to join the organ and tissue donor registry in the time it takes to have two sips of coffee. Her Sweet Arts Cafe in Humffray Street North also has DonateLife-themed biscuits in a bid to get people talking.
For Michelle, from the perspective of a donor family, this was not the kind of talk you first want to have when in the midst of "the most horrific nightmare of your life".
Ethan was a typical three-year-old, bursting with life and living with such joy in every moment. He was flat out into everything and the kind of child who would go, go, go until they fell asleep.
Michelle has a collection of photos with Ethan asleep in all sorts of strange places, on tables or in the backyard. He would fall asleep anywhere.
"Ethan was incredibly affectionate," Michelle said. "He was always one to come and give you a hug. He would put his hands on either side of your face and squish it and say 'I love you'."
Organ donation was not "off the radar" for Michelle, who had donated blood since her 16th birthday. Growing up, it was well known a family friend would need a lung transplant because she was living with cystic fibrosis.
But Michelle had been unaware of the organ donation process.
Only two per cent of Australians die in a way that makes it possible for them to be an organ donor. Mostly this means death is unexpected.
A person needs to die in a hospital, usually on a ventilator in intensive care, to ensure organs are working well enough to be transplanted. Organ donation will only proceed if there is a person on the wait list for an organ that is a match with you.
About 23 per cent of the Victorian population is on the national organ and tissue donor registry. The national average is 36 per cent.
There are about 1,800 people on the organ wait list. More than 370 Victorians received an organ transplant last year and 144 Victorians became organ donors.
Ethan's accident was 11.20am on a Monday. He remained on life support until 6.53pm on the Tuesday but Michelle said it was clear on the Monday that Ethan was going to die. That was when she asked the question: could he become a donor?
There was lots of testing on his blood and tissue types, facts Michelle said you should not need to know for a three-year-old.
Potential recipients needed to be contacted, theatre teams organised and conditions just right before Michelle could say goodbye to her little boy.
She thinks about the gifts he offered all the time.
When Michelle gives talks for DonateLife, the misconceptions about organ and tissue donation surprise her. She felt a lot of people did not understand but chose to make excuses.
"A lot of the time why people say no is because it's something they've never thought about," Michelle said. "As a society we don't deal with dying very well...If you had the opportunity to give that gift of life, it's important to help somebody else."
Brent is now 30 years old and working on his dream to be a sports commentator, volunteering for Casey Radio's football broadcasts in Melbourne's eastern suburbs.
His scar is not something he talks about much. Janeen said her son preferred to get on with making the most of living.
For more details, or to join the national organ and tissue donor registry, visit donatelife.gov.au.
