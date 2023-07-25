Firefighters have spent more than an hour at a fire in a Bobcat excavator on the back of the truck.
The incident was first reported on the Carngham-Beaufort Road at Mena Park at 10.15am on Tuesday.
It is understood the alarm was raised after an explosion was heard.
Two CFA volunteer crews from Snake Valley and one from Lake Goldsmith fire brigade turned up at the scene.
The CFA said it was brought under control at 10.50am but was not declared safe until 11.27am.
It follows a car fire in Fore Street - a residential area of Lake Wendouree - just before 3am Tuesday.
Ballarat CIU detectives are investigating the car fire cause.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.