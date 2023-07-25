Cal Currie has increased his lead in The Courier Central Highlands Football League player of the year.
The Newlyn star has opened up a seven-vote break with four rounds to play.
Currie polled four votes in the Cats' loss to Carngham-Linton at Snake Valley on Saturday.
Hepburn veteran Andy McKay and young Learmonth midfielder Will Green lead the chasers.
Green has rushed into calculations.
He polled seven in the Lakies' win over Ballan, giving him 33 in the past five rounds.
OTHER CHFL NEWS
McKay and Green are one ahead of Sam Willian on 56. He has missed the Emus' past three games.
Gordon coach Adam Toohey polled a perfect 10 against Beaufort with a seven-goal haul and Mitch Dunnstown's Mitch Tuddenham did the same.
Todd Finco (Springbank), Matt Aikman (Rokewood-Corindhap) and Dean O'Brien (Carngham-Linton) each received nine votes.
O'Brien sits sixth and Finco, who has picked up votes in the past seven rounds, seventh. Voting now goes into camera for the last four home and away rounds, with the winner to be announced on Geoff Taylor Medal night.
