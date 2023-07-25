A man who allegedly told his partner "I have cut people and eaten them" in a family violence incident has had his bail denied at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for the fourth time.
The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared via video link from custody at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, charged with a series of family violence offences.
It comes after an alleged incident on March 23, where the man had a violent outburst at his partner over text messages she had sent to a former partner.
Present in the house at the time of the dispute were the woman's four children from another relationship.
The court heard at about 6.30pm during the course of the argument, the man had allegedly grabbed a knife from the kitchen and threatened the woman, and then threatened to take his own life by holding the knife to his throat.
Police alleged the man also stabbed walls throughout the house, including in the childrens' bedroom.
The man was alleged to have thrown two of the children onto a bed during the incident, with one hitting their head on the bed board.
He then allegedly assaulted another child by pushing their head against a bunk bed railing.
The violence allegedly spread outside of the house, with the man chasing the woman through the front door, and stabbing a window as she climbed through to get back inside.
During the incident, the man allegedly told the woman "I am a real psycho, I have cut people and eaten them".
Police were called to the address when next door neighbours arrived home, where he allegedly resisted arrest, and had to be tased before being arrested.
Following his arrest a no contact family violence intervention order was issued between the man and the women and children.
Police then alleged between March and April the man called the woman in breach of the order more than 200 times from prison, often falsely stating he was calling his sister.
At the bail hearing on Tuesday, the man's lawyer told the court his mother had been willing to provide a $10,000 surety to the court for his release.
The court heard the man had a long history of similar family violence offending, including prison time.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said the alleged phone calls from prison demonstrated an attempt to control witnesses in the case - which could be exacerbated if he was given bail.
"I am concerned about him interfering with witnesses... this is a serious family violence incident," the magistrate said.
"For my purposes, it paints a very ugly picture of someone who is trying to manipulate the situation.
"It is your classic coercive, controlling family violence situation."
Magistrate Zebrowski said he was not convinced there was not an unacceptable risk of the man reoffending or attempting to tamper with witnesses should he be released, and therefore denied bail.
"He has a history of not caring too much of a stuff about these things. I am looking at his criminal history and it is frankly appalling," the magistrate said.
"It is more of the same guff, deflection and excuse making."
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone.
