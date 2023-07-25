The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Man denied bail after alleged family violence episode

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
July 26 2023 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A man who allegedly told his partner "I have cut people and eaten them" in a family violence incident has had his bail denied at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court for the fourth time.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.