Carngham-Linton is facing the possibility of being without injured playmaker Nick O'Brien for the rest of the Central Highlands Football League home and away season.
This will be a massive blow for the Saints if this scenario plays out.
The fourth-placed Carngham-Linton is still to meet reigning premier Gordon and another premiership contender in Hepburn.
The Saints had hoped to have their marquee recruit back for these games in rounds 15 and 16.
Carngham-Linton coach Clayton Scoble said O'Brien's fractured hand had not healed as well as had been hoped.
"He'll probably miss another three to four weeks."
IN OTHER CHFL NEWS
O'Brien has not played since round eight - already being sidelined for five matches.
The Saints have won four of those games, losing to Dunnstown in its biggest defeat of the season and having hard-fought wins over Learmonth by two points and Newlyn by nine.
Scoble had hoped to have O'Brien get a few games under his belt before the finals.
Right now Scoble is not even certain O'Brien will be fit to play in the first week of finals on August 26-27.
"We're hopeful, but we can't be sure and have to prepare for the possibility that he won't be back."
Scoble said while O'Brien had shown in his six appearances how important he was to the Saints, the players had responded well in his absence.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
