The Ballarat Miners will crown two new club champions on Sunday as the club celebrates season 2023.
In the Robyn Maher MVP, star playmaker Abbey Wehrung looks hard to topple after a stunning return season where she averaged more than 20 points a game.
In a team that struggled for consistency with just the three wins, she was the constant, leading the mostly young squad from the front from the very first game.
Tayanna Jones will also poll votes due to her outstanding second half of the season after she joined the club, but Wehrung looms large as the one to beat and should take out the award comfortably.
IN THE NEWS
The Ray Borner MVP looks like being a closer run thing with imports Tyler Rudolph and Jack Davidson among those leading the charge to be crowned the winner of this year's award.
Rudolph was the clear break-out talent for the Miners this year, averaging 25 points a game. Davidson also had an outstanding season, averaging just under 25 points a game, but he missed a four week with concussion after a heavy knock late in the Miners win over Dandenong in round four.
If there is likely to be a challenger to Rudolph, it will most like come from Adam Thoseby. What a revelation the 31-year old was for the Miners this season, averaging 17 points, six times scoring over 20 and only twice kept below 10.
His consistency provided the glue in what was essentially a career-year for the veteran who is likely to be rewarded with a European contract.
Club captain Nic Pozoglou is another who had a strong season and could also pick up an international contract while Davidson also looks set to be rewarded for his year in a similar vein.
The Miners MVP awards will be held on Sunday afternoon on Selkirk Stadium.
