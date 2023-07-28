The Courier
Abbey Wehrung and Tyler Rudolph look set for Ballarat Miners MVP honours

Greg Gliddon
July 28 2023 - 2:00pm
The Ballarat Miners will crown two new club champions on Sunday as the club celebrates season 2023.

