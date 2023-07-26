The Courier
CHFL injury update: Jack Peeters ready to resume after year off

By David Brehaut
July 26 2023 - 4:30pm
Jack Peeters has played three reserves games and is ready for senior selection for Skipton. Picture by Adam Trafford.
Skipton tall forward Jack Peeters is in calculations to play his first game for the season - almost a year to the day since he suffered a serious knee injury.

