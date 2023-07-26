Skipton tall forward Jack Peeters is in calculations to play his first game for the season - almost a year to the day since he suffered a serious knee injury.
Peeters is a chance to line up against Rokewood-Corindhap in the CHFL at Skipton on Saturday.
He damaged an anterior cruciate ligament in the corresponding game last season, requiring a knee reconstruction.
Peeters has prepared himself for a much-anticipated return with three reserves games.
Skipton coach Chris Banwell said Peeters had completed his rehabilitation by playing four quarters in a reserves game against Clunes before last round's bye.
Banwell said Peeters had come through that outing really well, putting himself in line for selection.
The Emus are also hopeful of regaining the services for reigning CHFL best and fairest Sam Willian.
He has missed the past three games.
Joe Mason is also set to return after being rested for Skipton's close win over Clunes, as will Matt Romeril.
However, Skipton looks to have a wait on its hands before Josh Peters is back, with him being rested after a head knock.
Meanwhile, forward Jethro Kirby might not be far behind Jack Peeters in getting back after a knee reconstruction.
Banwell said Kirby has "come out nowhere" to make his first appearance for the season in the reserves against Clunes before the bye.
He said Kirby was feeling more confident about his pending return after getting the game under his belt.
Kirby was injured in round nine last year.
Skipton is sixth with nine wins.
While just one win outside the top four, the Emus's percentage is lower than the sides above it as it pursues a double chance in the finals.
Skipton has a challenging run to the finals, facing Springbank (second), Beaufort (16th) and Bungaree (first) after the Grasshoppers.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Senior sports journalist with The Courier in Ballarat.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.