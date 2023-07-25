A man has burst into tears in court after he broke a police officer's ankle in a scuffle at the Ballarat police station.
Lauchlan Mcevoy, 37, faced the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday and pleaded guilty to injuring the officer, after he was caught drink driving on the afternoon of May 23.
The incident began at 6.52pm, when Mcevoy was pulled over by police driving along Main Road in Golden Point - slurring his words, struggling to walk and smelling of alcohol.
A breath test indicated alcohol was present in Mcevoy's system, and he was required to accompany police back to the Ballarat police station for a follow up test.
At the station, the intoxicated Mcevoy attempted to lay his head on one of the officer's laps as they were administering the breath test.
When warned about the contact, Mcevoy became agitated and slammed a chair against the wall.
He then pushed his chest against the officer and the pair got into a scuffle. Officers from another room had to intervene in order to subdue the man.
As the officers were wrestling Mcevoy, he fell directly onto an officer, at an awkward angle, which broke the officer's ankle.
Mcevoy was taken to the cells, where he took off his clothes and began punching the cell door.
A follow-up breath test performed at 9am the following morning found Mcevoy to have a BAC of 0.086.
Mcevoy continued to the belligerent during an interview with police about the incident, attempting to take one of the officer's phones.
The court heard Mcevoy had a history of mental illness, including a diagnosis of borderline personality disorder, PTSD and drug addiction.
Mcevoy later told his lawyer he was trying to get one of the officers to shoot him on the night of the incident, and had previously struggled with suicidal ideation.
IN THE NEWS
His lawyer told the court the incident had acted as a "springboard" for Mcevoy to seek further mental health support, and that he had been remorseful for what he had done.
As a sign of remorse, Mcevoy went to the Ballarat police station the day after the incident with chocolates and flowers.
Magistrate Simon Zebrowski said Mcevoy "presents a difficult sentencing proposition".
"I see that you have many, many issues you are dealing with," the magistrate said.
"It is very difficult for me to sit here now and not have my sympathies aroused to some extent.
"The important thing for you and the community is that you continue to get the help you need."
Mcevoy was fined $600, had his licence cancelled for six months, and was placed on a 12 month good behaviour bond.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.