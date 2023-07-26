A fight in a laneway behind a Daylesford pub has landed a man in court.
Benjamin Bolton, 43, appeared via video link at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, to plead guilty to attacking a man in Daylesford, and later damaging someone's car.
The court heard on the evening of March 13, 2021, Bolton had dinner and drinks with a friend at the Daylesford Hotel.
As the evening progressed, the pair got into an argument, which escalated to the point of the men agreeing to "step outside" the venue.
The two left and walked to a laneway behind the hotel, where Bolton hit the other man in the face and quickly ran from the scene.
The injured man fell to the ground, and was later taken to the Daylesford Hospital, and then Ballarat Base Hospital, where he was treated for a fractured cheekbone and eye socket.
He reported the assault to the police on March 16, 2021.
On March 18, 2021, Bolton was caught on CCTV kicking a parked car out of the front of a Daylesford liquor store.
During the incident, a witness ran into the store and yelled "a car has been kicked by somebody outside of the shop", however the owner did not react and continued to run the shop.
When they returned, they found the silver Hyundai's front and rear quarter panel had been damaged.
The court heard Bolton had struggled with alcohol addiction, which he was getting treatment for.
He was convicted and fined $1000.
