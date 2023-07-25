The Ballarat Choral Festival is back after a four year break from 1.30pm Sunday.
And finally the event will get to celebrate its 25th anniversary.
For one day only, singers from across Ballarat and Melbourne will fill St Patrick's Cathedral with music - old and new - and in languages including Tongan and Welsh.
In fact, the whole event wraps up with all 200 festival singers in the spotlight with their version of 'Hearts Around the World'.
More than 35 members of Ballarat's U3A singing group spent Tuesday rehearsing at Ballarat North Community Centre with their very animated director - George Walpole.
They'll be one of 13 choirs on the day.
"I feel really uplifted when I sing - and when you listen to people singing with joy, it's just infectious. You may not sing yourself, but you may enjoy listening to the music that others create," festival organiser Margaret Lenan-Ellis said.
"Singing in a choir is special as well because you are working together as a group. You might be an alto, soprano or tenor, but the sound you make is something you can't do on your own.
"It created a real sense of unity.
"You're all different but you're singing as one."
Ms Lenan-Ellis is from the Ballarat ward of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, which backs the festival.
For the first time, Ballarat's biggest Catholic church in Sturt Street is providing the sole venue.
Groups on Sunday will include the Ballarat Voices, Ballarat Singers, With One Voice Ballarat, Victorian Welsh Choir and Sweet Monas.
The Buninyong Community Choir will sing pieces they have composed themselves.
"I think it's really uplifting to be in a community choir," Ms Lenan-Ellis said.
"When people join up they don't necessarily come along as confident, trained singers - and they may not even know how to read music - but we work together and have fun.
"I really want people to come away this Sunday thinking that was a good afternoon."
She said the festival was likely to permanently shift from May to July in order to attract more schools.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
