Charlotte and Oliver are among Australia's top baby names for 2023.
The trends in baby names this year takes inspiration from pop culture, nature, classics and gender neutral options.
The popularity of Archie, Harvey, Margot and Adriana may all stem from pop culture while some vintage names such as Lennox, Vincent and Nora were making a comeback.
