Emergency services are at the scene of a crash on Humffray Street at the Mair Street intersection.
Two vehicles collided just before 7.30am on Wednesday, with a long trail of liquid leaking from one of the vehicles, a white SUV.
One vehicle has damage to the front, while the other has damage to the side.
The accident occurred after sunrise, with temperatures dipping below 0 degrees.
IN THE NEWS
Police, ambulances, and firefighters are on-scene.
Humffray Street North is blocked between Scott Parade and Mair Street, and north-bound traffic is being diverted onto Mair Street.
MORE TO COME
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.