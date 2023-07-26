A Ballarat civil construction company has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine after a worker at a site on Federation University's Mount Helen campus was struck by a piece of mobile plant.
WorkSafe Victoria took Berne Fleming Civil to court after an incident on February 24, 2022, where they failed to provide a safe working environment.
At a hearing at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Tuesday, the court heard the workplace accident occurred at a worksite on Federation University's Mount Helen campus - where the company was constructing two entrances into a car park and improving pedestrian walkways.
The job required trucks to deliver crushed rock to the site, after which the delivery drivers had to clean the tailgates of the truck before leaving.
On February 24, 2022, a truck driver cleaning their tailgate had their arm caught between their truck's trailer and a grader operating at the site.
After the incident, an investigation by WorkSafe found the job site did not have a designated area for truck drivers to clean their tailgates separate from plant operating on site, posing a risk to workers.
An improvement notice was issued and followed up with on March 1, 2022 - finding the site had since provided signage and cones to direct truck traffic during deliveries and clean up.
In a victim impact statement read to the court, the injured driver spoke of the ongoing impact on his life after suffering permanent nerve damage to his arm.
"My grandkids don't understand why pa doesn't want to hold them. It is not that I don't, but the arm starts to hurt," the statement said.
In the statement, the driver also said he had trouble riding his motorcycle or threading a fishing hook, activities he enjoyed before the injury.
Berne Fleming's lawyer said the incident was the first time in the company's 36-year history it had been brought before a court.
The lawyer told the court since the injury, the company had been "proactive" in changing its safety methods at worksites and pointed to the company's history of local procurement and employment.
The company pleaded guilty to failing to provide a safe workplace and was fined $20,000 and ordered to pay $2948 in costs without conviction.
