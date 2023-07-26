The Courier
Ballarat civil construction company found to have failed to provide a safe work environment

By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 26 2023 - 12:25pm, first published 10:15am
A Ballarat civil construction company has been ordered to pay a $20,000 fine after a worker at a site on Federation University's Mount Helen campus was struck by a piece of mobile plant.

