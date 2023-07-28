The small brown bird known as jacky winter was last weekend recorded at five different spots in the Newstead district. This is of interest to bird observers in Ballarat because the jacky winter has become scarce in the Ballarat district over recent decades.
This bird is rather robin-like in its size and habits, but very plain greyish-brown, and best-identified by the prominent white sides to its black tail. The bird in the photo has its tail tightly closed.
The jacky winter was once known as the brown flycatcher, but the "friendlier" name of jacky winter has become standard across the country, partly because there is already a brown flycatcher in Europe.
The name jacky winter comes from the bird's habit of singing in the winter time. In our district, the bright, spirited song is heard mostly from about mid-August to early December, but it has been heard at other times of the year as well, including on sunny winter days.
One has recently been reported singing at Dereel, and one or two of the Newstead birds were singing last weekend. Local reports of jacky winters from south of Ballarat have become increasingly rare, and numbers in the northern part of the Ballarat district (Clunes, Campbelltown) are becoming scarcer too.
It has been described as "intolerant of human activity," yet bird-observers don't find it shy.
Described quite accurately as a "plain little bird of much charm," the jacky winter is a resident, seldom moving far from its chosen habitat of farmland bordered by timber, where it readily perches on fences, stumps and dead trees.
Many hollow-nesting birds are now looking for suitable nesting places. A Ballarat East reader reports that his local wood ducks are again investigating chimneys, making their excited cackling noises as they do so.
At one stage there were one male and three females seen - an unusual occurrence for this duck, which always breeds in normal pairs. The pairs stay together year-round.
There is a serious shortage of hollows both in town and in the forest. A Ross Creek resident reports that a pair of kookaburras adopted a nest box within three days of it being erected.
Another time, wood ducks moved in and laid eggs, but the kookaburras eventually removed the eggs and the ducks and raised their own brood.
On other parts of the Ross Creek property, sugar gliders, possums and pardalotes have adopted suitable nest-boxes; in fact every nest-box erected has soon been used by wildlife of some sort, indicating a housing shortage for wildlife.
A few of these strange fungus-looking things have appeared in a bush paddock. This one is holding water after rain. Are they some sort of erupted puffball?
T.C., Gordon.
This is a type of puffball known as the earthball. It starts as a yellow-brown "ball" just below the surface of the ground, soon expanding and splitting open to reveal a dense mass of dark spores that are dispersed by wind and rain, leaving the tough leathery, star-like shell behind,
lightly anchored in the ground. The earlier stages of growth are quite rapid, but the shell remains for weeks.
The starfish-like shell - 50 to 60 mm across - is often the only part seen, with the earlier stages being easily missed.
Unlike some others in the puffball group, this one is regarded as poisonous. It is comprised mostly of spores and the leathery outer casing, with no proper fleshy layer.
Questions and photos are welcome. Email to rthomas@vic.australis.com.au, or send to Roger Thomas at The Courier, PO Box 21, Ballarat, 3353.
