Nature Notes: Jacky winter seen and heard around Ballarat

By Roger Thomas
July 28 2023 - 11:00am
A Jacky Winter spotted in Clunes. Picture by Ian Ashton.
The small brown bird known as jacky winter was last weekend recorded at five different spots in the Newstead district. This is of interest to bird observers in Ballarat because the jacky winter has become scarce in the Ballarat district over recent decades.

