Bullboar sausage eating and mineral water skolling competitions have put this town on the map for almost 170 years.
Now the place at the centre of action is set for a formalised plan to meet community needs for at least the next decade.
A 10-year masterplan for Glenlyon Recreation Reserve, home to the annual Glenlyon multi-sports carnival on New Year's Day, will move to be finalised after Hepburn Shire Council wrapped up community consultations this week.
Pony clubs have been lobbying for upgrades to the horse yard to be a top priority, using an existing grant, with the addition of an accessible mounting platform. Members from pony clubs across the Ballarat region also use this space.
Glenlyon club members are also calling for a fully enclosed round yard for horse riders, particularly for younger riders to practice.
Construction of a new pavilion has also been marked a top priority with a proposed location near the space for horse floats and wood chop area, where existing toilets are set to be demolished.
Council has put $150,000 towards designs for the pavilion in this financial year with the aim to start construction in the year after.
Plans feature public accessible toilets, shower, a meeting room and kitchen.
The draft masterplan proposes to retain the existing pavilion as a picnic and barbecue shelter in line with heritage overlay requirements and community feedback has called for upgrades so that it would be flood-proof.
Upgrades to the Des Leonard Oval remain under discussions with the ground predominantly used by equestrian clubs for dressage events.
The community engagement report from earlier this year had some people calling for cricket upgrades so a cricket club could reform or for neighbouring cricket clubs to adopt Glenlyon for an alternate ground. Others have put forward the potential for the oval to be turned into an off-leash dog area.
Hepburn mayor Brian Hood said when council last looked to the Glenlyon community for ideas about the popular reserve, there had been a strong push to preserve natural features and enhance use and accessibility.
"A significant challenge for council in considering the Glenlyon Recreation Reserve masterplan is council's ability to afford the proposed 45 recommendations," Cr Hood said.
Further works will be undertaken to understand overall costs of the potential upgrades.
