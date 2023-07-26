A switched-on Ballarat operator is warning other eateries to watch out for the latest type of email scam.
Charlie Graham of Bibo Cafe and Restaurant says he has been sent similar emails at least three times in the last 18 months, asking about mass catering - then making odd requests to charge other people.
In the latest email this week, the person at the other end requested food for 100 adults and children at an undisclosed "local foster home".
The would-be scammer gave no phone numbers or street addresses - and wrote that they had to communicate via email because of an ear infection.
Mr Graham said that when he had enquired about past suspicious requests, banks told him the account numbers were either from stolen cards or accounts that did not exist. at least not in Australia.
"I heard about a scam just like this at an Indian restaurant in Adelaide," the Sturt Street eatery operator said.
"That person did not have any money taken either - but I'm concerned that some multicultural restaurant owners with limited English could be susceptible.
"The first email looks like a normal request for a quote, but the grammar in the emails after that is not good.
"If English was not your first language, so many busy multicultural operators would possibly not pick up how badly-worded it was.
"People might just read the bottom line - and that's the dollar signs."
In the latest scam, a sum totalling $6850 was discussed.
The emailed asked that Bibo charge for the driver to transport the food as well as the foster home's groceries and a large donation the emailer wanted to make to the foster home.
A driver would collect the food - and the rest of the goodies - at 2.30pm on August 8.
When that day comes, Mr Graham is expecting the sound of crickets.
He has not given out any account details - but is yet to hear back from the would-be scammers.
The spelling in this week's email was also impeccable - but the grammar was a different story.
Examples included:
In a 2021 incident, Bibo was sent a request to cater for 100 wedding guests.
Mr Graham said - again - the organiser was unable to drop in or talk on the phone because this time they were overseas being treated for cancer. The popular Ballarat eatery was also asked to charge for flowers and deliveries.
In both cases would-be scammers said they could not use their own online accounts for reasons they failed to explain.
"There are other restaurant owners in Ballarat getting these scams," Mr Graham said.
"They will send out identical emails to a lot of operators all at once hoping that word doesn't get around.
"I just want to warn everyone because even though most people would pick up that this isn't real, there will always be that one email recipient in 20,000 that gets hit."
The Federal Government's Scamwatch website said Australians lost at least $77 million to email scammers pretending to be businesses, government or law enforcement agencies last year.
It said red flags included requests for personal information, free webmail emails that claimed to be from a well-known organisation.
The National Anti-Scam Centre said you may also be asked to confirm - or effectively hand over - your bank details to get a refund.
The centre also wanted victims to never respond to emails with offers of help to recover from previous scams - as it was likely to be yet another scam.
It also warns against being lured by unexpected lottery wins or business opportunities that potentially tricked people into handing over money or personal information upfront.
The Federal Government is encouraging people to report scams, but said it could not help individuals recover lost money.
Ballarat Federal Labor Member Catherine King said it was frustrating to see small businesses targeted.
"I'd recommend taking a look at the Little Black Book of Scams - and it's available online through the Scamwatch website," she said.
"It provides advice on how to protect yourself and where you can find help if you feel you've been caught up."
The booklet is available in almost a dozen languages.
Ms King said the Victorian Consumer Affairs website also had some specific information for businesses.
And if people needed additional support, she encouraged them to contact IDCARE - Australia's national identity and cyber support service.
"It allows people to speak with a specialist identity security counsellor about their concerns - and can be contacted on 1800 595 160.
