IT'S one of those modern rivalries in the game that the AFL and supporters love, and this week it is Ballarat's turn to enjoy the next great battle between the Western Bulldogs and the GWS Giants.
Despite being the youngest club in the league, the Giants, mainly due to their success, have developed a fierce rivalry with a number of clubs, but none more so than the Bulldogs.
The catalyst was probably epic 2016 preliminary final where the Bulldogs held on, allowing them to go on and win the premiership against the Sydney Swans the following week.
The rivalry between the two sides is not lost on up-and-coming Bulldogs forward Laitham Vandermeer.
"I think that rivalry was kick-started in 2016, long before I was at the club, even the first year I was at the club we played in that first final where they kind of bullied us that game," he said.
"It's always a game you look forward to every season, they're always great matches and with both clubs finding form, they're six in a row, and we're building at the right time, I think it's going to be very good game in Ballarat.
"Both lists are pretty strong and the competitive and combative side of the game probably goes up a notch given the history between the two clubs, there's always a bit more up for grabs than just taking the four points."
It was a frustrating start to the season for Vandermeer, who hails from Mooroopna. He missed much of the pre-season with a hairline fracture of his leg, it was then followed by a chest full of broken ribs after a VFL clash against Southport.
But since round 13, the 24-year-old has managed to get himself back on track and has been an integral part of the Bulldogs surge up the ladder.
"I didn't get much of a pre-season with that fracture and then the ribs, but I fell lucky to be respected as a player by (coach) Luke Beveridge who's always backed me and given me an opportunity," Vandermeer said.
"It's been good to be able to string a few games together, get those under the belt and get some continuity. It's important for me from a self-belief point of view.
"I think our team is building something, the sky is the limit for us, so to stay injury free is important.
The Bulldogs have rewarded Vandermeer's persistence by signing him to a two-year deal, tying him at the club until at least 2025.
It is something Vandermeer is thankful for, knowing he will get an extended run at cementing himself at the club.
"I was going into this pre-season uncontracted, but I was reasonably confident I'd be OK because I'd played the first final," he said.
"But then I got all those injuries in the pre-season and of course, human nature is you always think about that contract. So to get two years instead of just one, it's important to me to progress forward and not have that extra worry.
"It allows me to focus on my role week-to-week. For the club to give me that opportunity, it shows they believe in me and allows me to concentrate on playing good footy."
The Western Bulldogs take on the GWS Giants at Eureka Stadium, on Creswick Road, on Saturday - the first bounce is at 1.45pm.
