The Courier
Home/National Sport/AFL

Western Bulldogs forward Laitham Vandermeer ready for GWS Giants in Ballarat

Greg Gliddon
By Greg Gliddon
July 28 2023 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

IT'S one of those modern rivalries in the game that the AFL and supporters love, and this week it is Ballarat's turn to enjoy the next great battle between the Western Bulldogs and the GWS Giants.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Greg Gliddon

Greg Gliddon

General news and sports journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.