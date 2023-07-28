Daniel Lloyd has been around long enough in football to know what makes a good rivalry, and despite his club being the youngster of the AFL, the Giants are the fiercest of foes with the Western Bulldogs.
The Giants make just the second ever trip to Mars Stadium this weekend when they clash with the Bulldogs on Saturday afternoon. That first trip ended in a heartbreaking one-point defeat to the Gold Coast deep in Victoria's 2021 lockdown.
"We'd just come off a good win over Melbourne at the MCG, I remember we came down and it was beautiful conditions the day before for the captains run and the next day it blew a gale," Lloyd said.
"I enjoyed coming down, to me it feels like there's a bit of a Canberra-type feel to it, it's a great town. Hopefully we've got some nice conditions, but either way it's going to be a great game."
Lloyd said the Bulldogs - and the Sydney Swans - were arguably the two opposition clubs that Giants players looked at when the fixture came out each year.
"There''s always rivalries in the AFL and we're lucky enough to have one of them," he said. "It probably stems from the 2016 prelim, it'll always be known as one of the best games played for a long time, to their credit they got the better of us on that day.
"At times we've had the upper hand on them, they've had the upper hand on us. It's exciting to be able to go into a game with a bit behind it, we're looking forward to getting out and having a crack."
The game - as is often the case between these two - will have massive implications on the finals race, with both teams in the top eight at the moment, but the loser could find themselves on the outer by the end of the round.
IN THE NEWS
"We know that we've had a really good six weeks, in all honesty, we've had a really good year, maybe a few results didn't go our way early in the year, but that's all part and parcel of learning the new coaches, learning the new style and getting into a rhythm," Lloyd said.
"We want to go out there each week, put on a performance that is both an exciting brand of footy and also helps us win and pushes us for finals, but also put on a show for the people who want to watch us.
"I think the new coaching staff coming in has breathed new life, a new game plan and everyone has come on board. We never gave up in any game, barring the Collingwood game, we've been in every game.
"When you look around at the players we've got, we always had the potential, there's a whole new energy and game plan which is very clear to us. I can't say I'm surprised that we are where we are. It's a new energy and philosophy around day-to-day and the boys are feeding off it."
A late starter to AFL level, Lloyd, at 31, has played 93 games and could play his 100th game in finals should the Giants make it.
"I've been fortunate and unfortunate, I've played a bit of footy, but I've missed a bit too through injury," he said.
"This year has felt like a breath of fresh air and I'm just loving footy. I'm loving the challenge and love working with the young boys on the list who are holding me accountable.
"I'm up for contract at the end of this year, that discussion will occur between my management and the club. We're all on good terms but I'm keen to play as long as I can. The body is really good, I've got some consistency this year.
"Last year I broke my arm and missed 13 or 14 weeks, but I got a full pre-season in and have got that continuity, it gives you confidence to know your body is great."
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.