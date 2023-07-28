Ballarat City has moved to within striking distance of avoiding relegation, but all the recent wins might be nothing if they can't get the job done against Box Hill United this weekend.
City is on a five-game winning streak in what is one of the most extraordinary turnarounds in the second half of the season imaginable.
Two months ago the club had only one point for the season, but five wins and draw over the past seven weeks sees them with just goal difference behind the rest of the field.
Saturday's clash with Box Hill looms as a real opportunity to get another three points on the board, with their opponents just five points ahead of it on the ladder.
If they manage to pick up three more wins, Ballarat City will be safe from relegation, but the likelihood is other results will have a huge baring on what happens.
City has a very difficult final two matches of the season, but there is a good chance that history might need to be repeated come the final round.
Next round City meets Caroline Springs-George Cross in what looks an incredibly tough match, given that their opponents are still very much in the premiership mix.
Caroline Springs sits just one point behind Melbourne Victory and would fancy their chances of taking the title.
Ballarat City's final game could be the decisive match with North Sunshine Eagles, currently third on the ladder, but unlikely to move up or down by the time the two sides meet.
You only have to cast your mind back 12 months to the last round match when City swamped the Eagles for a 3-0 win to avoid relegation. Could history repeat if the Eagles are locked into third place?
Ballarat City also will be keeping an eye on the fortunes of Beaumaris (18 points), Essendon (17 points) and Geelong (17 points) over the coming weeks.
Geelong looks to have the toughest draw of the three against premiership leader Melbourne Victory and competition surprise packets Goulburn Valley. The final round match between them and Beaumaris looks like it could be a relegation battle.
Like City, Beaumaris has also drawn North Sunshine. That match is this weekend and there's no doubt North Sunshine will be at full tilt as they remain an outside premiership chance, they then face mid-table Nunawading before the Geelong showdown.
Essendon, who Ballarat City defeated 3-2 last round has a winnable match against Boroondara-Carey this week and then Box Hill United next round. The last round against Caroline Springs-George Cross looks a tough ask.
Nine points will certainly be enough for City, six will probably get them there as well, but any less and it will be touch-and-go for survival, but at least they have a chance now.
Relegation zone in bold
Melbourne Victory 41 points, +27 goal difference, Caroline Springs-George Cross 40, +20, North Sunshine 32, +42, Goulburn Valley 32, +7, Nunawading 29, +8, Boroondara-Carey 29, +2, Doveton 27, -3, Box Hill United 22, -7, Beaumaris 18, -13, Essendon 17, -12, Geelong 17, -13, Ballarat City 17, -24
Round 20
Ballarat City v Box Hill United, Beaumaris v North Sunshine, Geelong v Melbourne Victory, Essendon v Boroondara-Carey
Round 21
Caroline Springs-George Cross v Ballarat, Essendon v Box Hill United, Beaumaris v Nunawading, Goulburn Valley v Geelong
Round 22
North Sunshine v Ballarat City, Essendon v Caroline Spring-George Cross, Geelong v Beaumaris
