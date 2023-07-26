Rate bills are about to hit the letterboxes and emails of City of Ballarat residents, and while many property owners will see an increase on their final bill, farm properties will be hit the hardest.
Overall, the council will be utilising the full 3.5 rate rise to increase its revenue, but this will affect property types differently.
Different types of properties will pay more rates based on the changes to the land and property value.
Almost all properties will see a rate increase over 3.5 per cent.
For the average residential property, homeowners should expect an average increase of 2.39 per cent, but council notes just over a third of residential properties will actually reduce in rates.
Another third of houses will increase by more than 3.5 per cent.
It's also bad news for rural residential homes, with 94.6 per cent of properties set to increase by more than 3.5 per cent - the average increase will be 13.97 per cent.
All properties will have a $15 increase to the waste charge.
In 2022, residential properties saw the biggest jump in rates while this year farm properties will be hit the hardest.
Farm property evaluations are increasing on average by 35.3 per cent and the council rates are set to increase by an average of 28.33 per cent.
However, just over half of commercial properties will receive a reduction in rates.
Ballarat mayor Des Hudson said it was not uncommon for residents to question the housing report from the valuer general.
He said there have also been a number of changes in Ballarat that could have affected the prices of land and homes.
"Property values in Ballarat have risen pretty significantly over the last couple of years," he said.
"As a result of COVID-19 with more people moving to Ballarat to escape metropolitan areas, because of the lockdown, this has seen demand increase and has pushed property values up."
Cr Hudson said the rates go to a number of different council programs, including the classic roads and rubbish management, to events like the Begonia Festival or capital works projects like the upgrades to Her Majesty's Theatre and the library.
Residents can pay by lump sum, or over 10 months, or quarterly - support will be available for pensioners and people eligible through council's Financial Hardship Policy.
Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au
