The Courier
Home/News/Council
Council

City of Ballarat rate notices 2023/24 set out, with over half of properties to see increases

Nieve Walton
By Nieve Walton
Updated July 26 2023 - 5:29pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Rate bills are about to hit the letterboxes and emails of City of Ballarat residents, and while many property owners will see an increase on their final bill, farm properties will be hit the hardest.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Nieve Walton

Nieve Walton

Journalist

Nieve covers politics and councils rounds, including Pyrenees and Golden Plains Shires. She would also love to hear about your latest art exhibition or performance. You can send her an email at nieve.walton@thecourier.com.au

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.