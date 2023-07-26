Fresh details about alleged workplace bullying in Ballarat have been revealed in court, including an allegation three men tied up a teenager and hung him from a roof.
Three Ballarat tradies fronted court on Wednesday, with further discussion about evidence to be used in trial.
Liam Loftus, Benjamin Foy and Aaron Devereux appeared at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court supported by many friends and family members, as lawyers for the trio sought adjournments for further discussions with police.
It is alleged that the three men bullied a teenage colleague at multiple worksites in Alfredton, Brown Hill and Sebastopol between September 2022 and February 2023, whilst working for a Ballarat-based heating and cooling company.
In one incident on February 15, 2023, the trio were alleged to have tied up the teen and hung him from a roof - a charge the three deny.
Foy, 30, from Sebastopol, and 24-year-old Devereux, from Alfredton, were both charged with stalking, reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
Loftus, 26, from Newington, was charged with reckless conduct endangering a person, reckless assault causing injury and unlawful assault.
The court heard Loftus had been recommended for a diversion, with his lawyer seeking a short adjournment to consider the option.
Lawyers for the other two discussed a future date in which to progress the case, and required more time to discuss possible witnesses with the police.
Police intend to rely on evidence such as Snapchat videos and witness testimony from the teenage worker's girlfriend, mother and psychologist.
The defence proposed to call their own witnesses, including managers and owners of the business where the alleged offending took place.
Defence for Benjamin Foy took issue with the police proposal to call forward the complainant's psychologist for evidence, and to tender a psychological report.
The idea of potentially bringing in a separate defence expert to give evidence counter-balancing the evidence from the psychologist was floated.
Brodie's Law, an amendment to the Victorian Crimes Act 1958 was enacted in June 2011 to combat workplace bullying.
It was named after 19-year-old Brodie Panlock; who died by suicide in September 2006 after ongoing bullying by workmates at Cafe Vamp in Hawthorn.
The matter of Aaron Devereux and Benjamin Foy was adjourned until October 25, during which the psychologist's report would be handed up.
Liam Loftus' case was adjourned until August 30 to consider diversion.
If you or someone you know is in need of crisis support, phone Lifeline 13 11 14.
Help is also available, but not limited, via the following organisations. The key message is you are not alone
