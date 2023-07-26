The Courier
Home/News/Court and Crime

Workplace bullying case against three Ballarat tradies continues

Alex Dalziel
By Alex Dalziel
Updated July 26 2023 - 4:53pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

Fresh details about alleged workplace bullying in Ballarat have been revealed in court, including an allegation three men tied up a teenager and hung him from a roof.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Alex Dalziel

Alex Dalziel

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.