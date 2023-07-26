A Ballarat resident has raised concerns about the City of Ballarat's efforts to tackle plastic recycling.
The resident called council's actions to combat increasing plastic recycling "lethargic" and called for an update on the council's Materials Recovery Facility (MRF).
"The council has an obligation to make its priority the effective management of the no-biodegradable waste produced by its ratepayers," the resident said during the June 28 council meeting.
The council have said they are ambitious in being a "leader in the circular economy".
But the council, through infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall, noted the "shortfall" of MRF processing capacity in western Victoria.
"The City of Ballarat has an active project that is focused on facilitating the establishment of regional waste and recycling processing businesses, such as a MRF," she said.
When it comes to action, the council are "investigating the feasibility of establishing a Circular Economy Precinct at the Ballarat West Employment Zone (BWEZ). In the Circular Economy Precinct, waste management activities and businesses, potentially including a MRF, would be collocated with reuse, recycling and manufacturing businesses."
BWEZ will be a Development Victoria project to "become the engine room for jobs and economic growth in Ballarat over the next 20 years", a line used to describe the project since at least 2019.
In April 2023, expressions of interest opened for businesses keen to provide circular economy solutions for waste and recycling material streams like organics, co-mingled recyclables, landfill and transfer station streams.
"After receiving an encouraging response to the EOI, we have commenced the development of the next Request for Proposal (RFP) stage of the procurement process," Ms Wetherall said.
"The RFP phase will seek detailed submissions from businesses and is expected to open before the end of the year."
Stage 3B for BWEZ continues as Development Victoria looks for interest for approximately 14 hectares of land.
Waste disposal costs the City of Ballarat council approximately $28,000 a day.
The 2023/24 budget inclided operation costs for landfills and transfer stations, the expense for these is $17,825,000 and a revenue of $9,623,000.
Also in the budget, is a line in the capital works area for Ballarat Regional Landfill with a council cash figure of $4,720,000 however council waits for supports from other levels of government.
The council's 2023/24 budget was previously called out for a lack of funds for sustainability action and education.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
