A tired community kindergarten boasting one of the biggest backyard play spaces in the city is set for a much-anticipated freshen-up.
City of Ballarat has issued a tender for a revamp of the under-used Sebastopol South Kindergarten in works that will include much-needed improved street appeal.
Built in 1982, the kindergarten was last upgraded almost 10 years ago and is no longer fit for purpose, particularly since the state government introduced 15 hours of three-year-old sessions.
Eureka Community Kindergarten Association chief executive officer Jo Geurts said the works were predominantly a series of smaller upgrades to be a better help for such a "hidden gem".
Upgrades will include new heating and cooling systems, additional sinks in art spaces for more effective programs and adding in a nappy change facility, which had become increasingly important for three-year-old sessions.
"The outdoor area is beautiful but it's an old timber structure. A new outdoor learning space which is important in Ballarat, particularly for comfort and an opportunity for children to be outside more," Ms Geurts said.
"...This kinder has one of the biggest backyards out of any in Ballarat. Last year ECKA replaced a lot of play equipment with whole new swings sets, which is perfect for this kinder.
"It will be a revamp for the interior and outdoor...We want to tap into the growth of Sebastopol and Bonshaw for those looking for traditional sessional kinder and being renovated, we hope it will have more more appeal."
The backyard learning space already has an undercover vegetable garden and sandpit with lot of space for children to run. Plans propose for the existing pergola to make way for more new turf.
A key feature of the project will be more garden and green space out the front of the kindergarten in which the City of Ballarat tender specifications describe as "no street appeal" and "impacted by a large concrete mass".
Sebastopol South Kindergarten is located off Spencer Street and is tucked away behind St James Parish Primary School.
Ms Geurts said a lot of the concrete out the front was needed for car parking but ECKA hoped new gardens out the front of the building would offer a nicer space for parents to wait with their children.
The kinder has the capacity to educate 44 children at one time and Ms Geurts said ECKA was keen to help fill all these spots.
Upgrades works are expected to be complete for the new school year and, with sessions only typically running three days a week, there is the chance for the redevelopment to start before the summer holidays without impacting programs.
