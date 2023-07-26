The Courier readers have been treated to a premium showcase screening of Oppenheimer this week, as part of our exclusive subscriber benefits program.
Colin Scott, Clare Stoffels, Kylie Nice, Stuart Brown, Madonna Quixley, Megan Wilding, Scott Kittelty, Rachael Thompson, Matt Wiltshire and James Hosking won 10 double-passes in the recent subscriber competition.
Oppenheimer is a bleak but thrilling look at the inventor of the atomic bomb, from Christopher Nolan.
The next movie competition open to subscribers will be The Equalizer starring Denzel Washington, that opens later this month.
The Ballarat International Foto Biennale will take over Lydiard Street from August 25, with sightseers encouraged to check out the exhibitions at the Art Gallery of Ballarat, and dozens of smaller shows at venues across town.
Perhaps the biggest talking point will be the nine-metre-tall monkey statue that will cling to the side of a building, though the Regent's own Business in the Front, Party in the Back! gallery of photos celebrating the humble yet spectacular mullet will be worth catching too.
Conveniently, Grillers Mark has a deal with the Regent, so if you're hungry from checking out all the amazing photos and artwork but still feel like catching a flick, you can carry your burger right into the cinema.
The Regent's Stephen Anderson said it was good to see plenty of initiatives to get Ballarat's CBD back to its usual hum after the doldrums of COVID.
"Melbourne has completely and utterly reactivated their CBD, we're dragging the chain a bit," he said.
For the Regent, there's a full slate of films on the way, he added, with the cinema industry bouncing back stronger than ever.
Emily Sweet is acting managing editor of The Courier. Previously Head of Engagement for ACM, owner of The Courier. emily.sweet@austcommunitymedia.com.au
