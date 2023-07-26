Bail has been refused for a man accused of using a hire truck to steal a load of goods from a storage facility on Learmonth Street.
David Boyd appeared in the dock at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday to apply for bail after his arrest earlier that morning.
It comes after an alleged incident at about 12.20am on Wednesday morning, where Boyd was alleged to have broken-into a storage facility on Learmonth Street by removing an automatic gate from its tracks.
Police allege Boyd then backed a rental hire truck into the facility and broke into a storage unit on site but chopping a lock with bolt cutters.
Boyd then allegedly left the scene with a load of stolen goods, and was pulled over by police a short time after, where he was found to have a disqualified licence.
Boyd was on bail at the time of the alleged offence.
The court heard Boyd had an "extensive" criminal history, including a 34 month prison stint in 2020 for similar offending.
His lawyer tendered NDIS documents with the court pertaining to Boyd's intellectual disability.
The lawyer also brought into question whether the storage unit would be considered a "building" for the purposes of a burglary charge.
It was submitted that the right combinations of bail conditions, and help from the court integrated services program would reduce Boyd's risk of reoffending should he be released on bail.
However, a CISP assessment had not been completed at the time of the bail application, and Magistrate Simon Zebrowski refused bail.
"These submissions are made to me as if conditions of bail are a magic wand... your client has a number of priors for committing offences whilst on bail," the magistrate said.
"You come to court with your bag packed and ready to go... if you want to rely on CISP, come to court with CISP."
Boyd was remanded to appear at the Warrnambool Magistrates' Court on July 31.
