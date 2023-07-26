Highways, arterials and other major roads across western Victoria will have a visible increased police presence on Thursday.
Operation West Connect will see every available Highway Patrol Officer on duty between Geelong, Warrnambool, Ballarat, Bendigo, Horsham and the state border.
"We're looking at major thoroughfares in all six divisions across the Victoria Police western region," Acting Senior Sergeant Craig Kelso said.
"There'll be a mix of marked and unmarked police vehicles - and a focus on mobile patrols."
He warned Thursday's operation would target issues including impaired driving (alcohol and drugs), and fatigue.
"Just do the right thing," Acting Senior Sergeant Kelso said.
"Be sensible. Obey the speed limits."
It comes after a 65-year-old Ballarat North man died on Grampians Road at Halls Gap on Sunday.
The number of people who have lost their lives on Victorian roads now stands at 169, compared to 137 at the same time last year.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
