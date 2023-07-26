Teen breaks into Mount Pleasant property to do parkour

The court has heard a 19-year-old who broke into a Mount Pleasant building was looking for a place to do parkour.
The teen, who avoided conviction, pleaded guilty to burglary at the Ballarat Magistrates' Court on Wednesday after an incident on October 16, 2022.
The court heard the teen had forced open the gate of a property in Mount Pleasant and used a wooden pole to get inside.
Once inside the teen rummaged through storage containers before seeking out the building's main switchboard and turning off power to the building's lights and alarm system.
Before he was able to do so, the alarm at the premises was activated, and the owner was able to watch the 19-year-old on CCTV cameras on site, calling the police to attend.
When police arrived they found the teen nearby, however did not arrest him.
The police later paid the 19-year-old a visit when they were able to confirm his identity through the CCTV footage provided to them.
The 19-year-old's lawyer told the court he had taken a Xanax on the day of the offending and was walking in the area to burn off some steam.
The lawyer said the teen had broken into the property looking for a place to do parkour - a sport in which people jump over obstacles to get from point A to point B.
The teen was placed on a good behaviour bond without conviction.
