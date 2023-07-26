Residents have had a small win in their fight against a proposed Powercor electrical substation at the latest council meeting.
At the July 26 City of Ballarat council meeting, councillors moved to support residents fight against a proposed power substation in an residential area.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson put the motion forward for council officers to advocate to Powercor for alternative locations as well as a stance against the proposed York Street location.
She said she agreed with the issues raised by residents.
"The substation at this site will decrease property values," Cr Johnson said.
"We know there are alternative locations."
Cr Johnson noted while the area was zoned correctly, there was a larger issue.
"A box that isn't ticked is where Powercor have a moral responsibility not to impact the liveability of surrounding properties," Cr Johnson said.
Cr Belinda Coates said the residents were heard by the councillors "loud and clear".
"We're not the decision maker, but we'll do our best to advocate," she said.
Mayor Des Hudson said it was a chance to stand up for their community members.
"Powercor have lost their window of opportunity," he said.
"It's clear what this recommendation is saying. It's not an appropriate site."
Councillors now have the position where they do not support the proposed location for the proposed power substation at 203 York Street.
In May, residents of York Street and surrounds in Ballarat East demanded the City of Ballarat intervene.
Jenny Paterson - who has lived in the area for 43 years, said many residents bought homes near the flood-prone site at 203 York Street under the impression "nothing would ever be built" there.
At the meeting, Ms Paterson said residents had received no specifications about the power substation.
Councillors were briefed in late June about Powercor's role and responsibilities regarding substation locations together with its community engagement process.
Powercor expect to announce the location and next steps later this year.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
