A 'colossal stuff up'; councillors frustrated over games fallout

Councillors have asked what are the council's priorities in light of the Commonwealth Games cancellation.
City of Ballarat council's chief executive officer Evan King has spoken up about the cancellation of the Commonwealth Games during the Wednesday night council meeting.
Mr King said on the back of the cancellation a range of funding was announced but with no further details.
Money has already been announced to go for Ballarat's Mars Stadium will still get 5000 seats and a purpose-built athletics track and field venue next door, all abilities access at Ballarat Railway Station and a community sporting precinct at Miners Rest.
"At this point in time, there's no clarity on the guidelines of those of those funding sources - whether they will be direct allocations to the hubs or whether a competitive funding round," Mr King said.
Mr King said he had a meeting with Victorian Regional Development Minister Harriet Shing last week with a key message.
"One is we spent hundreds and hundreds of hours working on the Commonwealth Games in support of the state governments trying to deliver the best possible Commonwealth Games and to try and deliver the best possible legacy for the residents of the city of Ballarat," he said.
"Our message to the minister was that there needs to be in those funding sources, funds to compensate the work that has been undertaken."
Mr King said council did not add any hours in, meaning the hours dedicated to the games could have been used elsewhere.
He also said he made it clear the funding process be not made a "burden."
"That we're not put through torturous, long-winded application processes, that puts additional burden on to the organisation," Mr King said.
Deputy mayor Amy Johnson said if the government would funding projects, were these projects the "highest priorities".
Councillor Cr Tracey Hargreaves called the games a "colossal stuff up".
"It's such a disappointment, when you see tax dollars just gone for nothing," she said.
Cr Hargreaves said while the funding towards "shiny new things".
"One of the most commons things we see on social media is people want to see something done around potholes," she said.
Cr Hargreaves it comes down to priorities and listening to the community.
The shocking announcement came as a surprise to the council with mayor Des Hudson saying on Tuesday, July 18, he was never made aware of cancellation being on the table.
Premier Dan Andrews made the call on Tuesday, July 18, saying the financial blow out of upwards of $7 billion for a 12 day event was not something he could support.
Alison Foletta is a general reporter for The Courier. Before starting here, she was at The Examiner in Launceston, Tasmania. Alison has worked in Horsham, Victoria for The Wimmera Mail-Times and also worked in Victoria's North East in a small town called Alexandra. For story tips on Ballarat and local government email: alison.foletta@austcommunitymedia.com.au
