Wallis Street, Delacombe closed for 'urgent repair works'

By The Courier
Updated July 26 2023 - 7:02pm, first published 6:00pm
A busy Delacombe thoroughfare has been closed, due to "urgent repair works", however the reason for the works is not clear.

