Lake Wendouree's lights are expected to be fully operational by the end of August, a month later than originally scheduled.
In an update on two key projects at the lake, City of Ballarat infrastructure and environment director Bridget Wetherall confirmed the infrastructure for the Lake Wendouree and Victoria Park Link Lighting Project would be installed by mid-August, weather permitting, and after testing and programming expected to be fully operational at the end of the month.
Once fully operational, the lights will be fitted with timers to switch off at 10pm, and back on at 5.30am. A natural light sensor will turn off the light in the mornings.
"All 6.5 kilometres of boring has been completed and all the electrical pits have been installed," Ms Wetherall said.
More than 200 of the eventual 232 pole footings have been installed and more than 150 poles have been erected since the first was placed near Forest Street on June 14.
At that time it was expected the lights would be operational in July.
The controversial $3.17 million project to light the track around the lake was first discussed in 1998 and had more than 80 per cent support in the 2017 Lake Wendouree master plan following extensive community and local resident engagement.
But as planning for the project advanced it was met with stiff opposition from some in the community concerned about its impact on wildlife and light pollution.
The City of Ballarat is also expecting to finish upgrading the car park and road at St Patrick's Point within the next two weeks, weather permitting.
The final stages of works include the final seal of asphalting, which is dependent on dry weather. The area has been closed since works began in late March.
The works will improve the safety and amenity of the area and include reconstructing the road pavement and the installation of new kerbing, a pedestrian crossing and drainage.
Some trees have been removed due to poor condition and making way for the realignment. City of Ballarat has worked with an independent arborist's report before the trees' removal.
The project also has been undertaken with a Heritage Victoria permit.
The exit and entry point to St Patrick's Point on the east side has also been slightly realigned to improve sight distance for traffic exiting onto Wendouree Parade.
