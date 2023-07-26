Police are appealing for help to locate missing woman Nikitah.
The 25-year-old was last seen on Drummond Street, Ballarat about 7.50pm on Thursday 20 July.
Nikitah is described as being 160cm with a slim build with brown/red hair.
She was last seen wearing a black fleece jacket and blue jeans.
Police and family have concerns for her welfare due to a medical condition, and the length of time she has been missing.
IN THE NEWS
Nikitah also is known to frequent Queensland and New South Wales and might be travelling in a 2009 grey Toyota Corolla hatch with Queensland registration 231 GB7.
Anyone with information on Nikitah's current location should call Ballarat Police Station on 5336 6000.
Reading this on mobile web? Download our app. It's faster, easier to read and we'll send you breaking news alerts. Download in the Apple Store or Google Play.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.