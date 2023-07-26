A girl has been taken to hospital with upper body injuries after a midnight crash on one of Ballarat's main arterials.
Paramedics said a school-aged girl was taken to Grampians Health (Ballarat Base) in a stable condition after the smash at the corner of Victoria and Queen streets in Ballarat East.
Three other people were assessed for injuries but Ambulance Victoria said treatment and transport was not required.
The collision was first reported at 11.55pm Thursday.
The CFA said one truck from the nearby Ballarat brigade was called to the scene to clean up debris.
They said police were also called to the scene as well as an FRV vehicle from Ballarat City (station 67).
At this stage it is unclear how many vehicles were involved in the collision.
'All-rounder' journalist since 1993. I've worked in print, radio, TV & online as well as radio & TV producing and radio presenting. Working on Wadawurrung land. There are 7.9 billion stories out there. I'd love to hear yours...
