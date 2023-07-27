The Courier
Home/News/Latest News
Music

Spoky Men's Chorale to perform concert at Ballarat Trades Hall

Melanie Whelan
By Melanie Whelan
Updated July 27 2023 - 10:13am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A spooky mood is about to descend on Ballarat Trades Hall.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Melanie Whelan

Melanie Whelan

Journalist

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.