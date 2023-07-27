A spooky mood is about to descend on Ballarat Trades Hall.
Billed as "thunderous as a herd of wildebeest, as sly as a wagonload of Spike Milligans and as sonorous as a cloister of monks", the Spooky Men's Chorale are set to sound out in town as part of an 11-city national tour.
The Spookies (as they do not mind being called) have been entertaining audiences for more than two decades "armed with no more than their voices".
Most boast beards, all sport ill-matched hats and weave deadpan lines in a capella.
Their black catalogue flows from Georgian table songs to ballads and "highly inappropriate covers" mixed in with original songs.
The Spookies responded to an ever changing world last year by adding a Ukrainian section to the set, one song of which has gone viral within Ukraine, and a stunning, rabble-rousing rendition of Yothu Yindi's 'Treaty'.
They say that while faced with a mid-life crisis, they chose not to become a tribute band to themselves, but instead choose to "ever fresher, deeper, more ludicrous perspectives" to explore through song.
The Spooky Men's resume includes nine tours of the UK, six albums, sell-out shows at theatrical venues like the Melbourne Recital Centre and a strong list of festival appearances.
They are set to perform tonight, July 27, at Ballarat Trades Hall from 7.30pm.
