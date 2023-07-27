The Courier
Home/News/Latest News

Ballarat wins VTIC award for Top Tourism Town 2023

AF
By Alex Ford
July 27 2023 - 10:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sovereign Hill from above. Picture by Adam Spencer
Sovereign Hill from above. Picture by Adam Spencer

Once again, Ballarat has been awarded Victoria's top tourist town.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
AF

Alex Ford

Reporter

Reporter at the Ballarat Courier

Local News

Get the latest Ballarat news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.