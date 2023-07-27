Once again, Ballarat has been awarded Victoria's top tourist town.
From attractions like Sovereign Hill to unique experiences like the Ballarat International Foto Biennale, Ballarat's reputation as a major hub for tourists is second-to-none.
That's been recognised by the Victorian Tourism Industry Council, which awarded the city the title after a judging panel and an online public vote which attracted tens of thousands of responses.
Ballarat beat out Bendigo, Echuca, Frankston, Lakes Entrance, Mildura, Warrnambool, and Werribee for the crown, and it's the second time we've won.
The city won the inaugural top tourism town award in 2021.
According to Tourism Midwest, Ballarat will now move on to the national competition, Australia's Top Tourism Town, with the winner to be announced in September.
New Tourism Midwest Victoria chair John Pandazopolous said in a statement the award proved Ballarat had the "right ingredients".
"This win is a recognition of the talented businesspeople and their staff who make up our region's visitor economy ecosystem," he said.
"It's our people who make Ballarat and Midwest Victoria what it is, and whose innovation, creativity and friendliness continually gives visitors a compelling reason to visit, and to return time and time again."
