Sports Affairs

Road Nationals return to Ballarat in January 2024

Greg Gliddon
Alison Foletta
By Greg Gliddon, and Alison Foletta
Updated July 27 2023 - 2:29pm, first published 10:00am
Riders power through Buninyong during the 2023 event. Picture by Adam Trafford
Ballarat will host the AusCycling Road National Cycling Championships in 2024, but it is unlikely to continue as a yearly event in Ballarat thereafter.

